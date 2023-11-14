Joliet’s St. Edward’s Church to host Taize service

The Rev. Richard Lundgren watches Kathy Sievers as she matches the color of paint to an icon of Christ on Friday during an iconography retreat at the Christ Campus of St. Edward and Christ Episcopal Church in Joliet. Lundgren will officiate his last Taize’ Service of Healing and Remembrance for All Saints/All Soul’s Day before his retirement. (Eric Ginnard)

The pastor at a Joliet church will officiate his last Taize service of healing and remembrance for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day before his retirement.

The Rev. Richard Lundgren will offer the service at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at St. Edward’s and Christ Church, 206 N. Midland Ave. in Joliet.

The Taize service is “distinguished by beautiful music, periods of silent meditation and prayer,” according to the release. This service will not include Eucharist, a homily or any offerings taken. The St. Edward’s and Christ choir will perform, according to the release.

Anyone desiring healing of body, mind or spirit for themselves or other loved ones may attend, according to the release.

The Taize service will include the laying on of hands and anointing with oil. Anointing also will be available for those unable to physically attend the service.

A light meal of soup and bread will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the parish’s Christ the King Hall, according to the release.

Email intentions to rlundgren@secec.net.

For information, call 815-725-6800 or visit stedwardandchrist.net.