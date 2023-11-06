Shorewood pharmacy technician honored for exceptional service

Julie L. Hudson recently earned "Best Pharmacy Technician in SingleCare's national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards, thanks to the many customers who nominated her. Hudson works at Mariano’s Pharmacy in Shorewood. (Photo provided by SingleCare)

Mariano’s Pharmacy in Shorewood recently won its first SingleCare award.

And it has pharmacy technician Julie L. Hudson – also known as Mama Bear – to thank for it.

SingleCare is a company that “works directly with pharmacies to negotiate up to 80% off prescription prices” and then passes those savings for free to its members, according to the SingleCare website.

In 2019, SingleCare launched its customer-nominated Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. The Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards honor pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy staffs across the U.S. who give exemplary service, according to SingleCare.

Zach Huston, pharmacy practice coordinator for Mariano’s, said “connecting with people on the emotional and personal level” is part of the mission of Kroger Health, the parent company of Mariano’s.

“When you give them a more personalized experience, you make them feel like they’re more than just a number,” Huston said.

Ryan Tutko, pharmacist in charge at Mariano’s Pharmacy in Shorewood, praised Hudson’s ability to make those connections.

“She’s so protective of her patients – and not just her patients but the other employees in general,” Tutko said. “I told her one day she’s just like a ‘mama bear,’ and it just kind of stuck.”

I’ve always been a caregiver at heart, just making sure people are taken care of.” — Julie L. Hudson, pharmacy technician, Mariano’s Pharmacy in Shorewood

Tutko said Hudson has blessed everyone since the day she stepped through the door. He said he isn’t surprised she received an award from SingleCare.

“I can’t think of anyone better, to be honest,” Tutko said.

Hudson, of course, said she couldn’t do a wonderful job without the support of the team, which includes the “most amazing pharmacists.”

Hudson said she had wanted to work in health care since she was a child.

“One of my favorite TV shows was ‘Emergency,’ ” Hudson said. “I wanted to be Dixie McCall.”

McCall was a registered nurse in the TV series played by the late actress Julie London.

Characteristics of a good pharmacy technician

Hudson said she tried a variety of avenues – nursing, phlebotomy, emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter – but those roles “just weren’t clicking.”

Then a pharmacy technician position opened at a Walgreens store.

“I applied for the job and got it,” Hudson said. “And I just felt like I had found my calling, that I finally hit on what I was supposed to be doing.”

Why is that?

“I love helping people,” Hudson said. “I’ve always been a caregiver at heart, just making sure people are taken care of.”

Hudson worked at Walgreens and Target for almost nine years before moving to her role at Mariano’s, where she’s worked more than six years, according to SingleCare.

She also is currently working on earning her CPhT Advanced Certification, according to SingleCare. This certification demonstrates expertise in advancing medication safety, according to the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board.

Hudson recalled the independent pharmacies of her youth and the personalized service customers received. So Hudson strives to give similar experiences to her Mariano’s customers.

She answers all their questions about side effects and interactions, interprets unfamiliar terminology, offers reassurance if they previously had an allergic reaction to a medication, explains changes with insurance coverage and even seeks out discounts if people are facing high out-of-pocket costs, she said.

Hudson is so patient-centered that she never considered her own customers might recommend her for the award.

“I was blown away and so blessed and appreciative,” Hudson said. “I honestly did not know about it. It was exciting, and I was very pleasantly surprised. I’m very honored.”