JJC honors 1993-94 men’s basketball national champions

Several members of JJC's 1993-94 NJCAA Division II national championship basketball team were honored Saturday. From left: Dewey Dwyer, Dave Parker, Aaron Schram, John Jones, Ivan Colbert, Bob Krahulik, and Pat Klingler. Back row, from left: Mark Bass, Paul Kobialko, Kelly Lynch, Craig Brunes, Haris Mujezinovic, Frank Schoenauer, and Chris Fisher. Not in attendance were Paul Nondas and Eric Cooper. (Photo provided by Dewey Dwyer)

JOLIET — Winning a national championship does not come easily.

Besides executing precisely and efficiently on the court or field, players need to trust one another.

That was the case with the 1993-94 Joliet Junior College men’s basketball team which captured the 1994 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II crown.

“That group of players trusted one another. They had each other’s backs.”

Those words were spoken Saturday by then-JJC coach Pat Klingler who was back in town for a 30-year reunion/celebration of that national title.

Klingler and the JJC title team were honored at halftime of Saturday’s JJC-McHenry game. Dave “Dewey” Dwyer, a student assistant coach back then, adeptly handled the player introductions. Along the way, Dwyer mixed in humorous anecdotes and funny stories.

Dwyer was the driving force and main organizer of the festivities.

“These players took care of situations which needed handling,” said Klingler, who won 113 games in four seasons (1991-1994) at the Wolves’ helm. “They took care of their own business and ironed out the wrinkles. They were a mature group.”

Winning 13 of its last 14 games, Joliet (28-8 record) claimed the crown in Danville with an 85-80 win over defending champion Owens (Ohio) Technical College. In that game, 6-foot-9 center Haris Mujezinovic was in early foul trouble. He had to sit much of the first half.

Mujezinovic, who would play for two years for the late Bob Knight at Indiana University, dominated JJC’s opening victories at the nationals. During triumphs over Garrett (Md.) and Brown Mackie (Kan.), the Bosnian scored 66 points on 29-of-33 shooting and grabbed 23 rebounds. That season, he led JJC in scoring (19.6 average) and rebounding (11.1) while shooting 57 percent.

“We always picked each other up regardless of the situation,” Mujezinovic said. “So, I knew the other players would step up in that championship game when I got into foul trouble. I had no doubt in my mind. There was a trust factor there for sure.”

Muzejinovic’s assessment was right on the money.

Point guard and tourney MVP Bob Krahulik finished with 18 points and 11 assists versus Owens. Kelly Lynch, who led rebounders with 12, tallied 15 of his 17 points in the second half. Wing Craig Brunes added 14 of his 21 points during the final half.

Lynch’s basket late in the game gave the Wolves a 77-76 lead it never relinquished against Owens Tech.

“Coach Klingler allowed me to call plays and improvise,” said Krahulik, the Plainfield North High School boys coach who starred at Nazareth Academy. “He let me be the floor general, so to speak. He allowed me a lot of freedom.”

Krahulik did improvise during a thrilling 112-110 win over Kishwaukee in the Region IV Tournament finals. Rallying from several double-digit, second-half deficits, the Wolves won the game during the final seconds.

Joliet Central graduate Eric Cooper made a last-second jump shot to beat Kishwaukee and propel the Wolves to the nationals for a third consecutive season.

“During the last timeout, coach laid out a play with several options,” said Krahulik, who eventually started at the University of Toledo for two years. “There were several options, but Pat did say, ‘Don’t throw the ball to Eric Cooper under any circumstances.’

“Well, Kishwaukee put a double team on me, and the clock was running out in regulation. I didn’t want to turn the ball over. Eric was wide open and I was able to get him the ball in good shooting position.”

And Cooper delivered by swishing the 15-foot jump shot to punch Joliet’s ticket to a third straight national tournament.

A season earlier, the Wolves posted a 30-6 record. They lost their 1993 national tourney opener before winning two straight to take fourth place.

During Klingler’s first year (1991-92), the Wolves took a seven-player contingent — led by Joliet Central products Randy Tucker and Scott Hasenjaeger, Joliet Catholic’s Keith Kinzler and Chicago Public League product Al Dixon — to the nationals. JJC went 1-2 to take fifth place. JJC finished 25-11.

“We felt the sting and remembered what happened at the tournament in 1993,” guard Ivan Colbert said. “We worked extremely hard during the offseason by lifting weights, getting in great condition and playing in the gym all the time.

“We didn’t talk about it much, but we wanted to get back to the nationals and win the whole thing. That was our goal.”

The 6-foot Colbert came to Joliet from NCAA Division II Eastern New Mexico University where Klinger was an assistant coach and top recruiter. Colbert, who led the national champs in 3-point shots made (113) while averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 assists, was a key cog for JJC those two seasons.

“Ivan had been in the service and was older than the other players when he came to Joliet in 1992,” said John Jones, an assistant coach for Klingler. “He was the one who held us together on the court — Ivan and Bobby Krahulik.

“Ivan’s one of the most unselfish players and best young men I’ve ever coached. He was unbelievable for us those two years. He was the hand that kept us going and glued together.

And so was Jones, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer who won 409 games as Lemont’s 30-year coach. Klingler got Jones out of semi-retirement in 1992. Jones also coached with Klingler at West Palm Beach Community College in Florida and Eastern Utah Community College.

“Jonesy is the best recruit I ever landed,” Klingler laughed. “There are times when I miss coaching, but you know what? I miss John Jones that much more. He means that much to me.

“I love getting together with the guys and players. And seeing John Jones is always the best. You cannot beat that man. He’s one in a million.

“You bet I’ll be in Lemont come January. You can book it.”

Klingler, 61, was referring to when Lemont High School’s renovated gymnasium will be renamed John Jones Court this January.

Jones, 90, enjoyed coaching with Klingler as well.

“Pat and I hit it off very quickly,” said Jones, also a Joliet Area Sports Hall of Famer. “We clicked. Pat had his way and was very astute. I learned from him. He coached me as well.

“Pat’s a very loyal individual. One of the most loyal people I’ve ever met. Pat always looks for the strengths in a person.”

Other players from the 93-94 championship squad attending the ceremony were Peotone’s Aaron Schram, Brunes, Lynch, Lockport’s Paul Kobialko, Mark Bass, Jeff Fisher, and Frank Schoenauer.

“I played at Indiana University and made good friends there,” Mujezinovic said. “But the times here at Joliet are unforgettable for me. I have the fondest memories of playing here and forming lifelong friendships.

“These guys are my brothers. We are friends for life.”