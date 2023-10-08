Girls tennis: Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik has her focus on state tournament

PLAINFIELD – Jessica Kovalcik is well-acquainted with the IHSA Girls Tennis State Tournament.
In the past two seasons, Kovalcik, a junior at Plainfield North, has finished third and second, respectively. It goes without saying that she is looking move one step higher on the podium this season.
“The goal is definitely to come home with a better medal,” Kovalcik said during the first day of competition at the Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament. “I feel like my game has gotten better in the last year. My net game and my serve are two things I have been working on, and they have gotten better.
“I was always a baseline player and would try to wear the other player out. I can still do that, but now I can come to the net better, and they never know when I am going to do it.”
Kovalcik trains and practices tennis year-round, but finds the fall season with her teammates to be most rewarding.
“This season has been really fun,” she said. “I enjoy hanging out with the girls and going on the bus to away matches with them.
“I really like the team aspect of the high school season.”
First-year Tiger coach Jake Tudorica is more than thrilled to have Kovalcik as a member of his team.
“Jessica’s presence elevates everyone’s play,” Tudorica said. “She is a champion. Just getting to watch her play is a treat. I have never seen anything like it at the high school level. I was able to sit courtside and watch all of one of her matches, and it’s incredible. She is ready for every shot, her analysis of everything that is happening is amazing.
“The impact she has had on our team is incredible. There were some tournaments earlier in the year where we put her in to play in a doubles match. Just the joy of her partner having Jessica play with her was amazing.
“She really enjoys being with the rest of the girls and having that teenage experience. The girls all hang out together, they are in group chats together. She’s a big part of that, and it’s great to see.”
With the conference tournament signaling the final stretch of the season, Kovalcik knows that it’s time to step her game up.
“The end is coming,” she said. “You can feel it when the conference tournament starts. We have this, then the postseason starts.
“I think the girl that beat me last year [Sarah Wang of Stevenson] is playing doubles this year. The path looks pretty good, but I would be happy to play her again if she plays singles.
“Really, right after sectionals, I’ll start thinking more about the state tournament. I have to get there first.”