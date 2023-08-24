Joliet arrest man after gun and ammo found in traffic stop

Joliet police said they arrested a man during a traffic stop on Wednesday when they found a loaded gun and ammunition in the vehicle.

James Davis, 32, of Joliet, faces several charges after the incident at 12:50 a.m. near Jefferson Street and Houbolt Road.

Police said they stopped the Chevy Suburban driven by Davis for an equipment violation.

“Officers received consent to search the vehicle at which time officers recovered a loaded handgun as well as additional ammunition from a bag in the vehicle,” police said in a news release. “Davis was placed into custody without incident.”

Charges against Davis include driving without a registration light.

His arrest also includes charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, and no Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

Other charges are driving while license revoked, transportation of alcohol by a driver, and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.