Man arrested in Joliet stabbings outside gas station

A man who Joliet police said was “covered with blood” was arrested Thursday night after two people were stabbed behind the Speedway gas station on West Jefferson Street.

Jonathan Banks, 40, is being held on two counts of aggravated battery at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The stabbing occurred at about 9:36 p.m. outside the Speedway gas station at 1621 W. Jefferson St., Joliet police said in a new release.

A 27-year-old man had multiple stab wounds in the abdomen and shoulders that were not considered-life threatening, police said. A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the lower right leg.

Police said Banks is believed to have approached the victims in the parking lot behind the gas station. An argument developed before Banks allegedly stabbed the two men, police said.

Officers responding to the call searched the area before finding Banks away from the gas station in the area of North Larkin Avenue and Oneida Street, police said.

“Banks was observed to be covered in blood and he had sustained minor lacerations to his hands,” the news release said. “Officers placed Banks into custody without incident.”

They found the knife believed to have been used in the attack nearby.

Joliet Fire Department ambulances took all three men to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet. Banks was jailed after being released from the hospital.