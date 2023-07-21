Police: Teen suspect in fatal Romeoville shooting captured in Chicago

A 16-year-old male suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville has been arrested, police said.

The suspect has been transported to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka said. He’s being held on a $5 million bond on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, he said.

It remains to be seen if the suspect will be charged as an adult. Hromadka did not release his name because he is a juvenile.

On June 23, officers responded to a shooting at Scene75 Entertainment Center, 460 S. Weber Road, and found two gunshot victims, one of whom was a 19-year-old male from Chicago, police said.

“Following a verbal dispute, several shots were fired by one individual. The offender fled and left the scene in a vehicle,” police said.

The 19-year-old died from a gunshot wound, police said. The other victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

On July 5, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of a 16-year-old male suspect, Hromadka said.

The suspect was found in Chicago by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, he said.

The Chicago Police Department also provided assistance in the case.