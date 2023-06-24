2 people injured following Romeoville shooting

Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting in at an entertainment center in Romeoville.

On Friday evening, Romeoville village officials said police are investigating a shooting at 460 S. Weber Road, which is the address for Scene75 Entertainment Center, although it is not yet clear if the shooting took place inside or outside the building.

Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries that are not yet known either.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their department at 815-886-2141.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the SWAT team from their office did not respond to the incident but they do have several patrol units providing assistance. He directed further questions to Romeoville police.