Joliet police probe early Sunday shooting

A man was found shot in both legs on a Joliet street early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, the Joliet Police Department said in a news release.

Joliet police responding to the call found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

“Officers immediately provided medical assistance until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene,” according to the release.

The victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

“This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department investigation unit at 815-724-3020, Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org to remain anonymous.

