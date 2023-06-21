Joliet nurses get a little support from City Hall

The city of Joliet on Tuesday issued a proclamation supporting nurses as they negotiate a contract with Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.

The proclamation did not itself address the nurses’ contract talks, but negotiations did become a point of conversation in discussion immediately after it was read at the City Council meeting.

This is our one hospital in Joliet, guys. Please, citizens of Joliet, come to their rescue. If they have to strike again, please support them.” — Joliet City Councilwoman Jan Quillman

Nurses at the hospital went on strike three years ago before reaching the current contract, which expires July 19.

Councilwoman Jan Quillman read the proclamation and then discussed the possibility of a strike. She said the city cannot get involved if a strike occurs but urged residents to support the nurses.

“This is our one hospital in Joliet, guys,” Quillman said. “Please, citizens of Joliet, come to their rescue. If they have to strike again, please support them.”

Quillman, a nurse herself but not employed by Ascension, read the proclamation signed by Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

The meeting was attended by nurses who said contract talks are not going well.

“As Councilwoman Quillman said, we are in dire straits,” said Pat Meade, treasurer for the St. Joseph’s Nurses Association and a member of the union negotiation team. “It does not look good.”

Nurses contend that Ascension is allowing the number of union staff nurses at the hospital dwindle while replacing them with agency nurses.

“If we do have to go on strike, we want your support,” nurse Beth Corsetti told the council. “What’s happening right now is scary for our community.”

The strike in July 2020 lasted 16 days.

