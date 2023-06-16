Plainfield woman charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

A Plainfield woman is facing a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child that was the result of an investigation that first began with the recovery of a cellphone in a vehicle crash.

On Thursday, Nina Narine, 39, of Plainfield, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Judge Donald DeWilkins set Narine’s bond at $1 million on Friday after a court hearing where he learned of the allegations that led to the woman’s arrest.

A prosecutor told DeWilkins that an investigation of a vehicle crash led to the recovery of a man’s cellphone containing the image of a nude child. The investigation of the cellphone led police to Narine’s phone number and cellphone device.

Narine was interviewed by police where she admitted to showing a man nude images of a child for his sexual gratification, according to the prosecutor.

A $1 million bond was recommended for Narine.

Narine’s attorney, Anthony Tomkiewicz, recommended a $25,000 bond. He said Narine is a Plainfield Central High School graduate who has a learning disability and no criminal history.

DeWilkins said he realized Narine has no criminal history but he has to consider the allegations and the danger to the community. He went with the prosecutor’s recommendation for bond.

DeWilkins ordered Narine to have no contact with two minors connected to the case.

“No contact with any minors in general at this point,” DeWilkins told her.

Tomkiewicz told Narine to not discuss the case with anyone but himself and her other attorney, Cosmo Tedone.

“This includes your own family,” he said.

“Yes, yes sir,” Narine said.