Police: Joliet driver accused of fleeing crash that injured 2 adults, 1 infant

Officers have apprehended a man who is charged with fleeing the scene of an April 24 crash in Joliet that injured a woman, a man and an infant, police said.

Ivan Moffett, 27, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, failure to stop after the accident, possession of controlled substances, resisting a police officer and obstructing justice.

Upon arrest, officers determined that [Ivan] Moffett had attempted to conceal MDMA pills in a plastic bag inside of his mouth.” — Sgt. Dwayne English, Joliet police

Moffett was identified by police as the driver of a Kia Sorento that was speeding in Joliet, blew past a stop sign and struck another vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The crash caused the woman’s Mitsubishi Endeavor to overturn, he said.

The woman and her two passengers, a 24-year-old man and a four-month-old female child, were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, English said.

The crash occurred near Miles Avenue and Florence Avenue, English said.

Following the crash, Moffett had run from the scene, he said. Officers chased after him but were unable to locate him, English said.

On June 8, detectives secured a warrant for Moffett’s arrest.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers on patrol found Moffett in the parking lot of Riverwalk Homes in Joliet and placed him into custody, English said. However, Moffett struggled with the officers and refused to provide access to his arms for the arrest, he said.

Officers deployed a Taser on Moffett after he attempted to run away from them, he said.

“Upon arrest, officers determined that Moffett had attempted to conceal MDMA pills in a plastic bag inside of his mouth,” English said.

MDMA is an acronym for a drug commonly known as Ecstasy.

Moffett was taken to a hospital for treatment, released a short time later and booked into the Will County jail, English said.