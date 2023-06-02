Fired task force leader names Joliet chief, others in false arrest lawsuit

The former deputy director for the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force outlined his claim of false arrest in a lawsuit filed this week against five Joliet police officials, including Chief William Evans.

Dwayne Killian, also a retired Joliet police sergeant, in the lawsuit filed Wednesday said he was accused of theft and fired from his job as deputy director of the task force for storing a forklift, trailer and air compressor on his property in Minooka, even though his supervisor knew the equipment was being stored there for the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.

According to the lawsuit, Killian never used the equipment and only moved it there after the task force was denied access to other sites, including city property, for storage.

Joliet police arrested Killian on June 14, 2022, when he was accused of theft, according to the suit.

Joliet police have never acknowledged arresting Killian. Prosecutors have not brought any charges against him.

Named as defendants in addition to Evans are Sgt. Ed Grizzle, who also serves as director of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, Deputy Chief Robert Brown, Sgt. Raul Alvarez and officer Ryan Shaw.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

All five officials had a role in Killian’s arrest, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit filed by attorney John Schrock, Killian seeks at least $50,000 and punitive damages from each defendant.

Joliet Police Department spokesman Dwayne English said he could not comment on pending litigation and would not discuss the lawsuit.

Killian was deputy director of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force since 2012. His duties included finding storage space for vehicles and equipment needed for evidence, according the lawsuit.

The task force is housed at a former Joliet fire station at 815 Campbell St. Killian at times would have to find off-site storage space.

Killian had to find a new off-site space in early 2021, when he was told a former steel mill building on Ohio Street used since 2012 would be demolished. He was able to use the Joliet Eastside Wastewater Treatment Building but was informed in October 2021 that the forklift and other property would have to be moved out of the building, according to the lawsuit.

Dwayne Killian seen speaking to the Joliet City Council in July 2021, when he was deputy director of the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force. (City of Joliet)

Killian asked Grizzle to obtain storage property, but Grizzle said there was no money in the budget, according to the lawsuit.

That’s when Killian moved the forklift, trailer and compressor to his barn on Arbeiter Road in Minooka, according to the lawsuit. Grizzle knew the equipment was being stored on Killian’s property at no cost to the task force.

“[The] plaintiff did not in any way use the [Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force] forklift, compressor or trailer and did nothing but store them in his barn for TCAT,” according to the lawsuit.

On June 7, 2022, Grizzle asked that the equipment be brought to the Campbell Street facility, and Killian agreed. No timeline was set on the return of the equipment, and Killian left the same day for a planned vacation.

When he returned to work June 14, Killian was arrested, according to the lawsuit.

In February, Schrock filed a court petition on Killian’s behalf seeking information about the circumstances leading to his arrest and the people involved.

The lawsuit alleges that Evans and Brown approved charges leading to Killian’s arrest. Grizzle prepared a report accusing Killian of theft, and Alvarez and Shaw made the actual arrest, according to the lawsuit.

A Joliet police case report obtained by The Herald-News shows that Alvarez and Shaw participated in the arrest of Killian in what is described as assistance to the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.