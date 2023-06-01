Police: Fleeing suspect in Joliet jumped into truck to evade deputies

A man who was wanted by sheriff’s deputies after they found a gun inside of a vehicle he was driving was caught on Thursday in downtown Joliet following a foot pursuit where he attempted to flee by jumping inside of a truck, police said.

The man, whom police have yet to identify, was driving a vehicle on Wednesday when he was pulled over in a traffic stop in Joliet, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies were with the man when he suddenly took off running, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies had found a gun inside of the vehicle underneath one of the seats, she said.

Hoffmeyer said the man is homeless and frequents the shelters in Joliet.

Deputies were on patrol on Thursday waiting for him in the downtown area, she said.

“Sure enough, he was walking near the [Will County Courthouse] when one of our deputies spotted him,” Hoffmeyer said.

The man took off running and at some point jumped inside of a truck, Hoffmeyer said.

The truck was stopped and the deputies were able to apprehend him near the Chase bank, 120 N. Scott St., Hoffmeyer said.

The man has been arrested.

Hoffmeyer said more details about the incident will be released later Thursday.