Police: Joliet man banned from Walmart refused to stay away from store

A Joliet man who is banned from Walmart on West Jefferson Street is facing a felony charge after he was accused of refusing to stay away from the store and calling 911 for an ambulance so he could get a ride, police said.

Justin Colnar, 42, has been banned from visiting Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., but he was accused of being at the property twice on Monday evening, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

About 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the store after staff had called about Colnar, English said. Colnar ignored numerous commands from officers to leave and he was placed into custody on a charge of criminal trespassing, he said.

Colnar was processed at the Joliet Police Department and released on his own recognizance, English said.

Shortly after Colnar was released, he called 911 and indicated that he wished to harm himself, English said. Colnar was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, he said.

“It was believed that Colnar called 911 only to get a ride by an ambulance,” English said.

When the ambulance arrived, Colnar ran away from the ambulance and from the area, English said.

A short time later, officers were called back to Walmart after Colnar had returned, English said. He was placed into custody without incident.

Colnar was charged on Tuesday with felony disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal trespassing, court records show.