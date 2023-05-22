Indiana woman accused of attempted $15,000 theft from Joliet bank, police say

An Indiana woman was arrested after she was accused of trying to fraudulently obtained $15,000 from account at a Joliet bank that she claimed belonged to her, police said.

At 3:51 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Hometown National Bank, 722 Essington Road, for a report of a fraud, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned that Cassandra Bass, 61, of DeMotte, Indiana had attempted to withdraw money from an account that she did not own, English said.

Officers determined Bass entered the bank and attempted to withdraw $15,000 from an account in which she purported herself to be the account owner, he said.

Bass provided fraudulent identification card and a withdrawal slip from an account, English said.

“The bank teller recognized that Bass was not person listed on the identification card and not the owner of the account and bank officials called 911,” English said.

Bass was on scene and placed into custody, English said. Bass was arrested on probable cause of financial institution fraud and fraudulent identification fraud.

Bass was booked into Will County jail and released shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.