Man possibly shot inside downtown Joliet Public Library: cops

A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound on Thursday and police believe he may have been shot while in the first-floor bathroom of the Joliet Public Library in downtown area of the city.

According to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English., about 5 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of North Hickory Street for a report of a person shot.

Officers found a 33-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the groin.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for injuries that are not considered life threatening, English said.

“Following an investigation of this incident, it is believed that the victim sustained the gunshot wound while in the first-floor bathroom of the Joliet Public Library [150 N. Ottawa St.] and then walked to the Hickory Street residence,” English said.

English said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Joliet has another public library located on Black Road in the city’s far west side.