Joliet man accused of grabbing woman’s purse at Harrah’s Casino, other thefts: cops

A man was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of grabbing a woman’s purse at Harrah’s Casino, stealing cash from Aaron’s Sale and Lease and then using a stolen credit card at City Tavern, police said.
The first incident began at 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 7 when officers responded to Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St., for a report of a theft, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Officers learned that Antonio Lewis Jr., 21, of Joliet, had approached a woman playing a slot machine and forcefully grabbed her purse and fled, English said.
A security guard stopped Lewis after seeing him with the purse but Lewis fled from the guard and the casino, English said. The woman’s purse was recovered by security.
At 12:21 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Aaron Sale’s and Lease, 918 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, for another report of a theft, English said.
Officers determined a suspect seen on video surveillance had removed cash from a cash register while an employee was distracted and then leaving the business, English said.
At 2:02 p.m. the same day, officers responded to City Tavern, 1329 W. Jefferson St., in response to a report of a credit card theft suspect at the bar, English said.
Further investigation revealed Lewis had been at Sooper Lube, 1111 W. Jefferson St., asking for a job application from an employee, English said.
When Lewis left Sooper Lube, the employee discovered that she was missing her wallet and received a notification that one of her cards had been used at City Tavern, English said.
Lewis was located at City Tavern by officers and was found in possession of the victim’s credit cards, English said.
During Lewis’ arrest at City Tavern, officers also identified him as the suspect who stole cash from Aaron’s Sales and Lease earlier in the day, English said.
At 5:16 p.m. on Saturday, Lewis was booked into the Will County jail. His bond was set at $30,000, according to the county jail log.