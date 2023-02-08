Joliet fire chief: extra fire truck may have saved Haley mansion

A second ladder truck sent to The Haley Mansion helped contain last week’s fire, the Joliet fire chief said Tuesday.

The fire was a topic at the City Council meeting Tuesday as city officials commended the fire department’s work and said the mansion could be back in business in a matter of three to five months.

Chief Jeff Carey gave the council a report on the firefighting effort that preserved one of the city’s most valued historic buildings when it caught fire last week.

Joliet firefighters brought the fire at The Haley Mansion under control in 40 minutes. (Photo courtesy of the Joliet Fire Department)

Carey emphasized that the city now sends two ladder trucks to fires, which put more firefighters on the scene of the fire Feb. 1.

“We can always return them,” Carey said. “But having them there right now makes a difference at a fire like this.”

With more firefighters at the scene, they were able to coordinate the attack on the attic fire, opening up the roof while dousing the blaze.

“Without having that coordinated attack, a fire like that would be easy to lose,” Carey said.

The city previously would send one ladder truck to a fire, calling in a second one if needed. But that could create a five-minute delay in the arrival of additional firefighters, a time that Carey said could be crucial in stopping a fire from spreading.

“Fires are doubling every five minutes,” Carey said after the meeting as he explained the change in tactics.

The fire was contained to the attic and third floor, which contains a bridal suite. Carey said there was some water damage on the second floor and not much on the first. Firefighters were able to cover paintings and other artifacts in tarps to limit the water damage.

Council member Jan Quillman said, “It’s my understanding from (Haley Mansion owner) Jeff Bussean that he’ll be up and running in three months depending on the insurance.”

Carey said reconstruction may be done in three months but it could be a couple of more months before events are held at the mansion.

The building sustained an estimated $1.25 million damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Carey said it was accidental.