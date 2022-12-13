Charming B&B On Route 66 To Host A Holiday Movie Night

The beautiful Hoffman House in rural Fairbury, Illinois, a hidden gem lodging destination located along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, will be hosting a special holiday screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, this Thursday (12/15) starting at 6pm.

Screened on a projector in this storied B&B’s library, you’ll find plenty of cozy seating in this festive setting. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite holiday-themed pajamas or as their favorite character from the film. Admission to this event is free, but visitors are encouraged to visit the venue’s on-site wine bar.

With the ability to house up to twelve guests with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds and 4.5 baths, the Hoffman House is an excellent lodging option for those traveling The Mother Road this holiday season. You’ll be treated to oversized vintage furniture, walk-in tiled showers, and a well-appointed kitchen. The comfortable and accommodating Take Five Rendezvous Wine Bar is regularly open to the public or can be reserved for private groups. Events can be arranged inside or on the spacious lawn weather permitting.

(Ryan Bachtold)

Located just a few miles south of Pontiac,Illinois, take Alt US Rt 66 (I-55) or Old US Rt 66 South then East on US Rt 24 and you’ll reach Fairbury, Illinois, and it’s 4,000 residents.

To reserve a room at this great lodging destination at the southernmost end of the First Hundred Miles, visit the Hoffman House Airbnb page.

Hoffman House: Sisters Inn Lodging & Events, Take Five Rendezvous Wine Bar

310 South 3rd Street, Fairbury, IL

217-714-6579