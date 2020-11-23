Contact Us (DDC)

Out of concern for the health of our customers and employees, all Shaw Media offices will be temporarily closed. We remain committed to serving our customers during this time.

Customer Service: subscriptions@shawsuburban.com

Hours of Operation 7 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday 7 a.m to 10 a.m Saturday Sunday: Closed

Our main phone number(s) Phone: 815-756-4841 If charges apply: 877-688-4841 Customer service: 866-979-1053

Classified Phone: 815-632-2554 Email: classified@shawlocal.com

Legal Notices Phone: 815-526-4580 Email: dekalblegals@shawlocal.com

Mail and Street Address Daily Chronicle PO Box 763, DeKalb, IL 60115

Obituaries

To submit an obituary, please contact 815-526-4438, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No information can be accepted by telephone; information can be faxed to 815-477-8898 or emailed to dekalbobits@shawlocal.com. You also can submit a notice by clicking here.

Missed a paper?

If you live in the immediate area, please call customer service at 866-979-1053 before 10 a.m. weekdays and Saturdays. We will deliver your Daily Chronicle as quickly as possible. If you have questions, suggestions, complaints or praise please send to: Circulation Dept. PO Box 763, DeKalb, IL 60115. You may also e-mail the circulation department at subscriptions@shawsuburban.com.

Submit news

If you would like to submit a news item, please visit our online press release form by clicking here. You can also mail, fax or e-mail your press release to us. Please include in the release what is happening, who’s involved, when it is or was, where it is or was and a contact name and number. Send it by mail: PO Box 763, DeKalb IL 60115 By fax: 815-756-2079 By e-mail: news@daily-chronicle.com

Submit a letter to the editor

Our Letters Policy: We welcome letters on public issues. Letters must include the author’s full name, home address and day and evening telephone numbers. We limit letters to 400 words and one published letter every 15 days. All letters are subject to editing for length and clarity. E-mail all letters to news@daily-chronicle.com. You may also submit letters online here.

Submit announcements, press releases and more

To see more forms which will allow you to submit announcements and more, click here.

Corrections

The Daily Chronicle strives for accuracy. Readers who wish to report an error or have a question about how a story was reported are encouraged to e-mail news@daily-chronicle.com.

Save time and effort figuring out whom to contact by submitting any questions or inquiries to this general e-mail box, which is checked continuously and then routed to the appropriate person.

Editorial

Kelsey Rettke — Editor

Eddie Carifio — Sports Editor

Inger Koch — Features Editor

Mark Busch — Photo Editor

Shaw Media newspapers

Bureau County Republican

Creston News Advertiser

Daily Chronicle

Kane County Chronicle

Lake County Journal

Midweek News

Morris Daily Herald

Northwest Herald

Newton Daily News

Ogle County Newspapers

Sauk Valley News

Suburban Life Media