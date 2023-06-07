June 07, 2023
Chicago White Sox

Smoke from Canadian wildfires postpones White Sox-Yankees game

Teams will play doubleheader Thursday

By Scot Gregor – Daily Herald Media Group
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during the first inning Tuesday in New York. Wednesday's game was postponed due to heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Looking to extend their winning streak to five games Wednesday night, the White Sox are going to have to wait a day and hope the skies over New York City clear out a bit.

The Sox’s game against the Yankees was postponed due to hazardous air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

If the air clears to a healthier level Thursday, the White Sox and New York will make up the game as part of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 3:05 p.m.

