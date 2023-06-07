Smoke from Canadian wildfires postpones White Sox-Yankees game

Looking to extend their winning streak to five games Wednesday night, the White Sox are going to have to wait a day and hope the skies over New York City clear out a bit.

The Sox’s game against the Yankees was postponed due to hazardous air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

This doesn’t feel real tbh pic.twitter.com/doIUWSrGOw — Nick Tyrell (@nicktyrell) June 7, 2023

If the air clears to a healthier level Thursday, the White Sox and New York will make up the game as part of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 3:05 p.m.

https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20230607/hazardous-air-quality-postpones-white-sox-yankees-game