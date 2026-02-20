Bears Insider Podcast Episode 450: NFL Combine preview, and Indiana stadium talk

The Chicago Bears will travel to Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine next week as they progress through the offseason. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar preview the combine and what they can learn from the Bears in Indianapolis.

Plus, the guys talk about the latest on the Bears stadium saga, including Indiana’s moves to woo the Bears.

