Bears Insider Podcast Episode 450: NFL Combine preview, and Indiana stadium talk

By Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar
The Chicago Bears will travel to Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine next week as they progress through the offseason. Shaw Local’s Michal Dwojak and Joe Aguilar preview the combine and what they can learn from the Bears in Indianapolis.

Plus, the guys talk about the latest on the Bears stadium saga, including Indiana’s moves to woo the Bears.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.