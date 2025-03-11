2025 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year: Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas

Cary-Grove co-op's Kasparas Venslauskas competes in the 200-yard medley relay during the Barrington Sectional last month in Barrington. Venslauskas is the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas looked forward to his final high school season after looking up to so many great swimmers before him.

The last two years, among other top competitors on the Trojans, that was his buddy Drew Watson, now a freshman at NCAA Division I Miami (Ohio). In 2022, it was Ben Castro, who Venslauskas will join next fall on the men’s swimming team at D-II Tampa University.

Venslauskas, who goes to Crystal Lake Central, was the one that younger swimmers were looking up to this winter – and for good reason. The program’s record holder in multiple events, including a blistering 55.87 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke, continued a strong dynasty of Trojans' swimmers.

He added three state medals to his career total and now joins Watson and Castro for another reason. Venslauskas is the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Swimmer of the Year, as selected by the sports staff. Watson won the honor in both 2023 and 2024 and Castro in 2022.

“He has that drive,” Trojans coach Scott Lattyak said after Venslauskas broke his own pool record in the 100 breaststroke at the Barrington Sectional. “He knows how to train, he’s always working hard and he also got to train with all the legends we had before him.

“I can’t foresee anyone else getting close to his times.”

Cary-Grove co-op had the only local swimmers remaining on the last day of the IHSA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships, and Venslauskas was in the middle of it all.

Cary-Grove co-op's Kasparas Venslauskas swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the Fox Valley Conference Invite earlier this season at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Venslauskas put the finishing touches on his high school career with a flourish, placing 10th in the 100 breaststroke (56.25) and 13th in the 200 individual medley (1:53.09) at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

He also led off the team’s 200 free relay, along with Matthew Herron, Logan Kane and Victor Praczkowski, that finished 14th in 1:25.55.

Venslauskas ends his high school career with five state medals (three individuals, two relays). He holds three program records, in addition to three school records at Crystal Lake Central.

Venslauskas spoke to the Northwest Herald about his final season, state performance, his most prized possession and more.

What was something you tried to improve this year that made you successful?

Venslauskas: I’d say it was my purpose. I used to go in and just try and get the yardage done in practice and didn’t really pick something to focus on each day. This year, I really learned to focus on one individual thing and get better little by little each day.

What will you remember most about your senior year?

Venslauskas: All three years before my senior year I had people to look up to. My senior year, I was the one being looked up to two. Seeing all these younger athletes get better throughout the year and look up to me, I felt like that was really cool. I’ll never forget that.

What was your favorite part about the state meet?

Venslauskas: The people that state draws. I know, especially at high school, swimming doesn’t really hold much popularity. Going to a place where so many people get together and cheer on a bunch of great athletes is cool. It’s cool to see more people are starting to give swimmers some credit.

What swimming event do you consider the most difficult to do?

Venslauskas: I would say the 200 IM, just because it’s basically a test to see who is the best at everything. It’s all four strokes and seeing who’s the fastest. For club, I might be biased, but I’d say the 200 breaststroke is the hardest event. It’s a total body killer. It’s a pain I haven’t felt other than swimming.

Do you have any pre-swim rituals?

Venslauskas: I like to pray before my big races. FMC [Natatorium] is nice because there’s a separate pool behind the starting blocks. I know I’m not the only athlete that does this, but I do a 10-, 15-second second prayer. I think I started that around a year ago, and I haven’t stopped doing it. I find personal enjoyment from it, and I feel like it’s very beneficial for me.

You hold numerous team and school records. Which one means the most to you?

Venslauskas: Obviously, it’s cool to hold individual records, especially knowing that they might stay there for a long time, but I think the relay records are where the memories really kick in. Instead of just one person being happy, it’s four guys. Everyone is just hyping you up, and it’s just so memorable. I just feel like it’s a lot more electric than getting an individual record.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Venslauskas: Logan Kane. He’s huge in terms of mass, and he’s got a personality that will stick with me forever. He’s only a high school swimmer. All he does is lift. He was able to go down to state for the first time. He’s also a senior, so he was super happy.

What was the best swim you had all year?

Venslauskas: My 100 breaststroke at the Barrington Sectional. It was the fastest time I’ve gone in high school. I was super happy about it. I had the pool record from two years prior, and I was able to lower it by a second and a half. So hopefully they get my name up there on the leaderboard soon. I won’t ever forget that race.

If you could change one thing about high school swimming, what would it be?

Venslauskas: I would like to make it more popular within the high school. Being a co-op, it would be cool to get students from all four schools to come out and watch like they do a basketball game or a football game. On senior night have a a crazy student section for just one meet. It could maybe attract some other people to the sport.

What actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Venslauskas: Tom Cruise. He’s always doing crazy stuff, and I don’t really try to live my life in one direction. I kind of just try and be different.

Who is your biggest hero?

Venslauskas: That’s hard between my mom and dad, but I’ll say my dad. I look up to him a lot. He’s a very successful guy. He’s good role model, and he’s always been there for me. Both my parents are.

What is something that a lot of people don’t know about you?

Venslauskas: It could seem obvious, but I can speak Lithuanian pretty fluently, so it’s kind of like a code language between my parents and in my family. Nobody really knows what’s going on. It’s pretty cool, especially out in public speaking with my parents and all my friends are like, ‘What is going on?’

What is your most prized possession?

Venslauskas: I’d say my car. I’m a pretty big car guy, so I do appreciate it a lot. If I ever have something on my mind, I just go out for a drive. It gets me places. It gets me to practice and to school.

What’s your dream car?

Venslauskas: A GT350 Mustang.

Which of your teammates do you really admire?

Venslauskas: Victor Praczkowski from Crystal Lake South. He’s a pretty big inspiration to me. He’s always putting his work in. We don’t swim the same stuff, but he’s faster than me in his events.

What are you looking forward to the most at Tampa?

Venslauskas: The team is the one thing that I look forward to the most. It’s kind of cool being an athlete in college, because you’re going in and you have a set friend group straight away. I know they’re all great people. There’s already four or five athletes there from the Chicago area. Tampa also recruits heavily internationally, so there’s all different kinds of kinds of people and cultures on the team. Just looking forward to spending four years with them.