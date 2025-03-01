Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas swims to 3 state medals

Cary-Grove co-op's Kasparas Venslauskas dives in for the 200-yard individual medley consolation heat during the IHSA Boys State Championships on Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

Cary-Grove co-op’s Kasparas Venslauskas added three state medals to his career total, placing 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.25 seconds) and 13th in the 200 individual medley (1:53.09) in the consolation finals Saturday at the IHSA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

The Crystal Lake Central senior also was a part of the Trojans’ 200 free relay that took 14th in 1:25.55. Venslauskas ends his high school career with five state medals (three individuals, two relays).

Joining Venslauskas on the 14th-place 200 free relay was Matthew Herron, Logan Kane and Victor Praczkowski, all first-time state medalists.

During Friday’s preliminaries, Venslauskas finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.20) and was 11th in the 200 IM (1:52.70).

Their 200 medley relay of Ignas Venslauskas, Kasparas Venslauskas, Herron and Praczkowski was 23rd with a time of 1:36.18, but did not advance to Saturday’s finals.

Praczkowski, a senior, tied for 40th in the 50 free (21.73).

McHenry freshman Robbie Rosenbaum just missed qualifying for the finals in his two events on Friday. Rosenbaum was 17th in the 100 backstroke (51.08) and 18th in the 100 free (46.54).

Jacobs co-op senior Luke Johnson, making his state debut, placed 27th in the 200 IM (1:57.16 ) and 35th in the 100 backstroke (53.64) on Friday.