Nick Peipert spreads ball around in Barrington’s win over Prospect

BARRINGTON – Barrington’s Nick Peipert likes to spread the wealth.

The junior quarterback fired five touchdown passes to five different receivers as Barrington flew past Prospect 49-14 Friday in a Mid-Suburban League crossover.

“Matt Marusich had a good game last week, so they were focusing a lot on him,” said Peipert, who was 16 of 21 for 182 yards.

“The offensive line gave me plenty of time to throw and find different guys.”

With Peipert throwing a trio of first-half touchdowns, Barrington threatened to run away with the game early.

Peipert threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Marusich to make it 7-0. The Broncos had gone for it on a fourth-and-3 situation.

Peipert and Barrington then took advantage of a running-into-the kicker penalty by Prospect to extend the Broncos’ second offensive series. Peipert made the Knights pay on the very next play when he connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Nazha make it 14-0.

Peipert then threw a 13-yard laser to Conor Fitzpatrick to complete the trifecta and make it 21-0.

Prospect, which had struggled offensively up to that point, drove to the Barrington 4. Noah Easter punched it in to make it 21-7 with 3:18 left in the first half.

Dillon Fitzpatrick then got the Broncos running. He busted off a 52-yard run and followed with a 2-yard scoring burst to increase the lead to 28-7 with 1:07 left in the half.

But Prospect (1-1) refused to give in.

The Knights drove 60 yards, thanks to the passing of Jack Skoog and some help on key penalties from Barrington. Skoog then scampered 5 yards for a touchdown just as time expired to make it 28-14.

Prospect threatened to close the gap even more early in the third quarter. But a solid pass rush by Devan Van Ness set up an interception by Jack Burzynski.

Peipert and Fitzpatrick moved the Broncos down the field. Fitzpatrick (19 carries, 153 yards) ended the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to give Barrington a 35-14 lead.

Peipert and Barrington continued to throttle the offense up. After a 36-yard completion to Nazha, Peipert lofted a 5-yard touchdown pass to Matt Kania to increase the lead to 42-14.

The Bronco defense then helped set up Barrington’s next score. Marusich intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards. On the next play, Peipert got one for the thumb as he found Ethan Steiner on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-14.

“I am proud of the way we responded tonight,” Barrington coach Joey Sanchez said. “We are doing some real good things on both sides of the ball. We are spreading the ball around and that’s a good thing.”

Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf said the slow start hurt his team.

“The game couldn’t have started more poorly for us,” DeBoeuf said. “I think we have the opportunity to be a really good football team, but we obviously have to get a lot of things straightened out.”

