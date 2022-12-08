For Holiday Shopping On Route 66, Head To Wilmington’s Water Street

This holiday season, shop small along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66! Pay a visit to picturesque downtown Wilmington, where you’ll find a great selection of mom-and-pop boutiques, popular antique stores and a relaxing spot to grab a hot cocoa! Join us as we explore what Water Street has to offer this holiday season.

Rick’s Relics on 66

116 North Water Street

Reminisce while searching through hundreds of vinyl LP’s and 45′s at Ricks Relics on 66. Lovingly alphabetized, they can help you to find that certain record that takes you back to a particular moment in time. And if you have nothing to play them on, Rick’s can take care of that too, where you’ll find a stereo turntable or two available for sale from time to time. You’ll also find lots of matchbox cars, antiques and other collectibles - as well as a good selection of Route 66 souvenirs and motorcycle wear.

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques

219 North Water Street

Le Fleur De Lis Boutiques & Antiques, a fan-favorite store along Route 66, offers an authentic and ever-changing French Country Mercantile shopping experience. Inside, you’ll find a wonderful selection of home decor, gourmet food and gift baskets, collectible vintage items, candles, jewelry and much more. There’s always something new and inspired in this eclectic, but well curated, mix of merchandise.

Sincerely, Salli’s

118 North Water Street

Sincerely, Salli’s is a premier antiques retailer located in a beautiful vintage storefront on downtown Water Street. Since 2014, Sincerely, Salli’s has been specializing in vintage items, collectibles and re-purposed furniture. You’ll also find dolls, glassware, military memorabilia, Army surplus, jewelry, miniatures, outdoor and garden supplies, seasonal decor, toys and plenty of vintage apparel. In this curated selection of vendors, you’ll be sure to find some holiday gifts for all the vintage and up-cycling fans enthusiasts in your life.

Celtic Trinity Knot

119 North Water Street

At Celtic Trinity Knot, you’ll find a selection of vintage and modern Irish collectibles, decor, clothing and much more. Home to a wide variety of great gift ideas, Celtic Trinity Knot stocks vintage decor, modern fashion accessories, on-trend primitives, an expansive selection of art, vintage furniture, hand-made soap and lotions, antique toys, and even some festive Lionel train sets.

Lionsmark Auctions

202 North Water Street

High quality art and antiques is what you’ll find here at Lionsmark Auction Gallery. An estate liquidation company, you’ll find high end pieces, furniture and jewelry in an ever-changing selection. Find China sets, books and collectable toys can sometimes round out the selection. Visit their website or follow the Lionsmark Facebook page for the upcoming auction schedule and featured collections. Can’t make it to the auction? Lionsmark is happy to see clients by appointment.

The Flower Loft

221 North Water Street

Take some time to stop and smell the roses at one of the mother road’s best flower shops. Not just a stop for fresh flowers, at The Flower Loft you’ll also find potted plants, housewares and botanical gifts for everyone on your list. Or gift some of this registered florist’s beautiful arrangements to your friends and family who couldn’t join you on a Route 66 road trip. Look for the jewel blue exterior right on Water Street, and you’ll spot The Flower Loft.

Treasure Cove

215 North Water Street

When you come across a lively colored, stripped façade you know you’ve reached Treasure Cove on Wilmington’s famous Water Street Shopping District. Just like the colors on their building, you’ll find an ever-changing array of 2nd hand goods, holidays décor, framed artwork and antiques to hunt through. You’re sure to find your treasure at a surprisingly reasonable price.

Mimi’s Café

209 North Water Street

Enjoy a hot cup of cocoa or finely made coffee at this popular cafe stop. At Mimi’s, you’ll enjoy items from eclectic menu of house made breakfast sandwiches, specialty coffee drinks and a delectable build-your-own sandwich option. Soups and salads round out the menu, but get there by 4pm when Mimi’s wraps up for the day. This cozy spot is great for families and kids, or just regroup after a morning of boutique and antique shopping.