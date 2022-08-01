Boutique Shopping On Route 66

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is dotted with cozy antique stores, artisan boutiques and many other delightfully unexpected retailers. From eclectic specialty shops to the quaint downtown stores, there’s a boutique for everyone on your road trip. Join us as we explore a few of these fan-favorite small businesses.

Rick’s Relics on 66

116 N. Water St., Wilmington

Reminisce while searching through hundreds of vinyl LPs and 45s at Rick’s Relics on 66 in Wilmington, Illinois. Located toward the south end of The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, you’ll find all the shops along Water Street offer quality selections. If you’re looking for vintage records and collectibles, Rick’s is the place to visit. With the titles lovingly alphabetized, the staff can help you find that rare record that’s missing from your collection. If you’re in the market for a new stereo or turntable, Rick’s can take care of that, too. Beyond the vinyl, you’ll find lots of matchbox cars, antiques and other collectibles, as well as a good selection of Route 66 souvenirs and motorcycle apparel.

Paraphernalia Antiques

112 N. Water St., Wilmington

Paraphernalia Antiques in downtown Wilmington is a great place to score that perfect antique your collection has been missing. This eclectic destination for toys, smalls and other artifacts, located just off Route 66, is an excellent pit stop for all the fans of vintage goods who find themselves traveling along The First Hundred Miles. At the unique store, you’ll also discover throwback furniture, dishes and lamps, along with a beautiful selection of antique jewelry.

Milltown Market

508 N. Kankakee St., Wilmington

While antiquing, don’t miss the Milltown Market, one of Wilmington’s largest and most expansive collections under one roof. Gently used furniture and war memorabilia are just some of the offerings you’ll find inside the historic red clapboard building. Vintage radios, home decor and other large and small antiques await you at this roadside antique destination. The store offers convenient parking and step-free access to the building, making it easy for everyone on your road trip to browse some antiques.

Countryside Village Gifts

1540 N. Division St., Braidwood

If you’re in search of a place that captures the spirit of the old-time department stores that once lined Route 66, pay a visit to Countryside Village Gifts in Braidwood. Established in 1997, this one-stop shop specializes in gifts, home décor, gourmet foods, wine, quilting fabric and much more. The hidden gem features over 9,000 square feet of quality gifts at reasonable prices. You’ll find virtually no stairs from the parking area to the entrance at Countryside Village Gifts, making this another easy-to-access location for every member of your family.

Route 66 Kites & Board Games

222 N. Main St., Pontiac

At Route 66 Kites & Board Games, located in historic downtown Pontiac, you’ll find a wide array of toys and games sure to appeal to kids of any age. The unique boutique carries kites, disc golf supplies, board games, card games, toys, gifts and Route 66 souvenirs. With stock ranging from reproductions of nostalgic toys to this season’s hot new offerings, you’re sure to find the perfect items to occupy your young travelers. If you’re looking to explore some of the gorgeous parks along Route 66, be sure to browse the shop’s massive selection of larger-than-life kites.

Greater Livingston County Arts Council

209 W. Madison St., Pontiac

The Greater Livingston County Arts Council provides more than just a comfortable setting to take a fun art class in downtown Pontiac, it’s also home to a beautiful open space gallery. Nestled inside a historic building, the Greater Livingston County Arts Council gallery features a rotating selection of original framed art, sculpture and pottery, all crafted by local artisans who live along the Route 66 corridor. Here is your opportunity to support the arts and artists on your road trip along The First Hundred Miles.

Hop in your car and experience the unmatched nostalgia of Route 66. The First One Hundred Miles of the iconic Mother Road is lined with throwback diners, fascinating museums and some of the most popular tourist spots along this acclaimed route. Head to TheFirstHundredMiles.com and follow Route 66 - Illinois on Facebook to start planning your trip.