Driver killed in single-car crash in Plainfield

By Jessie Molloy

A driver was killed in a traffic accident in near Plainfield early Friday morning

The Plainfield Fire Protection District was called to the scene at about 7:43 a.m. of accident in the area of County Line Road and Route 126.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located a single vehicle that left the road and came to a stop in a wooded area, the fire district said.

The vehicle had sustained heavy damage and that the driver was the only occupant, the fire district said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and Illinois State Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash, the fire district said.

No further details were available at this time.

