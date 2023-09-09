Proposed 25,000 capacity cricket stadium in Oswego moving forward

Oswego resident Paresh Patel of Chakra360 LLC addresses the Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission at its Oct. 7 meeting. Patel has submitted plans to build a professional cricket stadium with a clubhouse and restaurant on 33.48 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Tuscany Trail in Oswego. The land is currently zoned for manufacturing and the proposed stadium would be considered a special use. (Eric Schelkopf)