SVM SportShorts for Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship
The 4th annual EHGA Club Championship was held the weekend of July 22-23.
In the men’s championship flight, Trevor Sisson was the club champion, Jarred Hippen was the runner-up, and Mason Hubbard was the third-place finisher.
Hubbard, a Sterling High School junior, shot a 4-under 32 to take a comfortable lead after nine holes. Sisson fired a 33 on the back nine for a three-shot lead over Hippen and Hubbard; then Hubbard shot a 36 on his third nine to get within one stroke of Sisson; Sisson birdied on 10, 11, 12 and 16 to seal the win, and Hippen birdied on 12, 13 and 17 to finish second.
Hubbard was recognized as the junior club champion, with an effort that included seven birdies and an eagle.
In the women’s championship flight, Joanna Sharp was a first-time club champion, and Sandi Ivey was the runner-up. Sharp recorded four 9-hole rounds in the mid 40s.
In the senior flight, John Miller was the club champion, Rod Anderson was the runner-up, and Gregg Petrosky was the third-place finisher. Petrosky was last year’s champion, and Anderson is a two-time winner.
Ladies league hits the links in Sterling
The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association was in action Aug. 8.
Vicki Carlson finished first, while Connie Wolber, Janet Freil and Sue Nestor finished in a three-way tie for second. Jackie Foster and Carlson had the most chip-ins, Foster won closest to the pin, Barb Harney had the most birdies, Mimi Boysen had the low gross, Boysen and Nestor tied for low putts, and Jane Minard hit the longest putt.
Senior bowlers compete in July
The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers competed every Tuesday and Thursday morning last month at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.
Individual high scores for the month were: Dick Janssen 213 game, 538 series; Jan Kuepker 127, 352; Ken Masters 178, 460; Ron Meagher 235, 557; Doug Near 170, 435; Ron Odenthal 198, 506; Cruz Rivera 173, 495; Jim Shuman 163, 410; Dee Szymanski 138, 337; Ed Webb 168, 474; Shirley Webb 122, 300; Charlie Werner 156, 412; Jay Wolf 192, 448; Bill Bontz 143, 374; Connie Bontz 167, 409; David Bucher 155, 430; Steve Byars 167, 440; Chico Contreras 208, 524; Ray Craney 165, 430; Anita Dunphy 195, 440; Dan Dunphy 201, 548; Ron Erickson 245, 654; Larry Huyett 173, 451; Roxie Huyett 164, 394; Barb Jacobs 173, 491; Dave Jacobs 204, 513.