SVM SportShorts for June 20, 2023

Heflin signs with Saints

Prophetstown native Jack Helfin is back in the NFL, signing with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent on May 15.

Heflin, an interior defensive lineman, played in four games for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and ‘22, before being released last December. The New York Giants signed him, and he played in one game for them, registering 23 defensive snaps.

The 6-foot-3, 304-pounder was assigned to the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL this spring, and earned All-XFL honors with 25 tackles (12 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in 10 games.

Heflin was a two-way lineman at Erie-Prophetstown, earning All-State honors, and was a starter on the defensive line for Northern Illinois for three years before transferring to Iowa for the 2020 season.

Junis hitting his stride

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis had a stellar month of May out of the bullpen for the San Francisco Giants, with a 1.35 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over eight appearances.

He allowed just three runs (two earned) and nine hits, with 19 strikeouts, nine walks and a hit batsman. He did not allow a run in six of his eight appearances in the month – including the last five – and gave up two hits or fewer in each outing. Opposing batters hit just .209 against him, after an April that saw his ERA at 6.06 and batters hit .343 against him.

Junis has had a few longer outings so far in June. He allowed an earned run and three hits in three innings against the Orioles on June 4, striking out three without a walk. He suffered a loss on June 10 against the Cubs, allowing four earned runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts, and walk and a hit batter.

He bounced back last Wednesday against the Cardinals, pitching three shutout innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out three and walking none. And he notched his first save of the season on Friday against the Dodgers, striking out one and walking none in a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.

In that game, he pitched the 11th inning after the Giants had taken a 7-5 lead, and he struck out Freddie Freeman with a runner on third to end the game and preserve the win.

Junis is now 3-3 with a save this season, and has a 4.12 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched over 19 appearances. He has allowed 19 runs (18 earned) and 42 hits, with 48 strikeouts, 16 walks and two hit batsmen.

Rochelle to host tennis tournament in July

The fourth annual Rochelle Summer Tennis Tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, at the high school tennis courts.

Age divisions range from sixth grade to seniors (60+) in singles on July 28, and doubles/mixed doubles on July 29. Play starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. on Saturday. Cost is $30 per person plus a can of tennis balls; all proceeds go to the Rochelle High School tennis program.

There will be concessions, a tennis garage sale, awards, t-shirts and more. Visit https://forms.gle/nEbBpqZok6okq2vM7 by July 14 to register.