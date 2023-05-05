SportShorts for Friday, May 5, 2023

Junis struggles in latest outing
Rock Falls alum Jakob Junis followed up one of his best outings of the year with his worst last week out of the bullpen for the San Francisco Giants.
On April 25, he shut out the Cardinals for an inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter to drop his ERA 31 points to 3.95 for the season.
But four days later, he gave up five earned runs and five hits – four of them home runs – in 2 2/3 innings against the Padres, striking out four and walking one.
For the season, Junis is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA over 16 1/3 innings in seven games, all relief appearances. He has allowed 11 runs – all earned – and 24 hits, with 17 strikeouts and six walks. He has a 1.84 WHIP (walks & hits per innings pitched).
Rock Falls senior receives scholarship
Brooke Howard has been awarded one of four $1,500 scholarships presented annually by the State Farm Holiday Classic.
The scholarship winners are selected by a committee of current and former educators based on leadership skills and academic performance. Applicants also submitted an essay titled “How my high school sports experience helped prepare me for success in higher education,” and demonstrated their experiences in student activities and community service.
Howard played four sports during her high school career at Rock Falls, participating in basketball, softball, cross country and volleyball. She has served as a team captain in three sports, has been a member of the Junior Optimist Club, Spanish Club and Student Council for four years, and will finish first in her graduating class with a 4.0 GPA. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and play softball, and plans to major in Biochemistry.
The scholarship, now in its 18th year, will go directly toward Howard’s tuition costs.
Rock Falls alum sets national record
Matthew Marcum, a Rock Falls native and freshman at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, set an NCAA Division III record as part of the Duhawks’ distance medley relay team last Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
Marcum teamed up with Wyatt Kelly, Carter Oberfoell and Ryan Harvey to clock a 9:45.73 in the event, more than eight seconds faster than the previous record of 9:53.78 by North Central College in 2000.
Kelly, Oberfoell and Harvey had also teamed with Mike Jasa two days earlier to break their own D-III record by six seconds in the 4x800, running a 7:22.17. It also broke the 49-year-old Drake Relays college division record in the event.
Both relay teams were named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III National Athletes of the Week for their performances. Loras is ranked fourth in Division III by the USTFCCCA.
Weidman fires ace in Mt. Morris
Brian Weidman of Dixon scored his eighth career hole-in-one last week, holing his tee shot on the seventh hole at Sunset Golf Club on April 27.
Weidman aced the 150-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge. The shot was witnessed by Ed Higley, Andrew Davis and Tom Butler.
Senior bowlers hit the lanes in April
The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers rolled every Tuesday & Thursday at 9 a.m. through the month of April at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.
Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 153 game, 414 series; Connie Bontz 181, 452; David Bucher 184, 468; Steve Byars 167, 425; Chico Contreras 192, 526; Anita Dunphy 147, 406; Dan Dunphy 233, 596; Ron Erickson 249, 633; Larry Huyett 156, 412; Roxie Huyett 156, 395; Mike Imel 138, 382; Barb Jacobs 193, 501; Dave Jacobs 228, 566; Dick Janssen 211, 520; Jan Kuepker 139, 376; Ken Masters 171, 473; Ron Meagher 187, 503; Doug Near 177, 438; Ron Odenthal 192, 531; Larry Reed 228, 580; Linda Richards 128, 347; Cruz Rivera 183, 490; Randy Scott Sr. 137, 365; Dee Szymanski 142, 365; Ed Webb 202, 487; Shirley Webb 132, 321; Charlie Warner 161, 390; LaVerne Woesner 156, 439; Jay Wolf 185, 494.