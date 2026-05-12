Beat the Rush: Secure Your Spot in Summer Activities Today

Summer will be here before you know it, and so will full program rosters.

Sterling Park District is encouraging families to register now for summer activities, as many popular programs will fill quickly. From youth sports and camps to fitness and recreation opportunities, early registration is the best way to ensure you and your family do not miss out.

Each year, high-demand programs reach capacity quickly. Waiting too long could mean limited options or missed opportunities altogether. By signing up now, families can lock in their schedules and look forward to a summer filled with fun, activity and connection.

Sterling Park District is offering a School’s Out Swim Party; Wahoo Aquatic Club; youth tennis programs; camps for soccer, football and golf; and a Junior Golf Clinic, just to name a few.

Whether you’re planning a full schedule or just looking for a few key activities, now is the time to act!

Visit sterlingparks.org to explore programs and complete your registration today, before spots are gone.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)