Choosing the Right Memorial Flowers: A Thoughtful Guide for Families

Flowers have long been a meaningful way to express sympathy, honor a life, and provide comfort during times of loss. At Jones Funeral Home, families often ask about the different types of memorial flowers and how to select an arrangement that feels both appropriate and personal.

Traditional funeral arrangements include standing sprays, wreaths, and casket sprays. Standing sprays are typically displayed on easels and are often sent by extended family members, friends, or organizations. Wreaths symbolize eternal life and are a classic expression of remembrance. Casket sprays are usually chosen by the immediate family and serve as a central floral tribute during the service.

Bouquets and basket arrangements are another thoughtful option. These can be sent directly to the funeral home or to the family’s residence. Vase arrangements are versatile and can later be taken home as a reminder of support and care. For those seeking something lasting, green plants or blooming plants offer a living tribute that can continue to grow in memory of a loved one.

When selecting flowers, consider the personality and preferences of the person being honored. Favorite colors, beloved blooms, or seasonal flowers can make an arrangement feel especially meaningful. Lilies often represent peace and restored innocence, roses symbolize love and respect, and carnations are associated with remembrance. However, there are no strict rules. Personal touches matter most.

It is also important to consider the type of service. Religious traditions, cultural customs, and the wishes of the family may guide appropriate selections. If the family requests donations in lieu of flowers, honoring that request is always thoughtful.

The staff at Jones Funeral Home can help coordinate with local florists and provide guidance on timing and placement. A carefully chosen arrangement can offer comfort, convey heartfelt sympathy, and serve as a beautiful tribute to a life well lived.

For more information, please contact:

Jones Funeral Home

204 S. Ottawa Ave.

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 288-2241

thejonesfh.com