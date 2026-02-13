Dixon Theatre - Upcoming Events in March at The Dixon Historic Theatre (Provided)

March is a packed month for The Dixon, with something for everyone!

March 6 th opens the month with The Circus of Bubbles , a live circus act your kids will love and more bubbles than you’ve ever seen (especially on stage)!

opens the month with , a live circus act your kids will love and more bubbles than you’ve ever seen (especially on stage)! March 7 th is a special performance of Revolución de Amor: Tribute to Mana . A fantastic tribute to one of Latin America’s greatest bands, RDA highlights Mana’s distinct mix of classic, modern, and traditional rock.

is a special performance of . A fantastic tribute to one of Latin America’s greatest bands, RDA highlights Mana’s distinct mix of classic, modern, and traditional rock. March 13 th bring our first ever Christian rock tour with Sanctus Real ! Join us at The Dixon to hear hit songs like “Lead Me,” “Confidence,” and “My God is Still the Same.”

bring our first ever Christian rock tour with ! Join us at The Dixon to hear hit songs like “Lead Me,” “Confidence,” and “My God is Still the Same.” March 14 th is the first of many Local Band Nights at The Dixon, with headlining group Alborn finishing off an awesome night of local musicians and killer music!

is the first of many at The Dixon, with headlining group Alborn finishing off an awesome night of local musicians and killer music! March 20 th marks the return of Guys in Ties Improv to The Dixon stage. We’re happy to have GIT return to The Dixon for another hilarious night of jokes, comedy, and improv!

marks the return of to The Dixon stage. We’re happy to have GIT return to The Dixon for another hilarious night of jokes, comedy, and improv! March 21 st will be a rock-fueled evening of blues, R&B, and gospel music with Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder ! Nikki brings a unique sound and modern vibes to a classic genre filled with heart and soul.

will be a rock-fueled evening of blues, R&B, and gospel music with ! Nikki brings a unique sound and modern vibes to a classic genre filled with heart and soul. March 28th finally ends our busiest month so far in 2026—we are happy to continue to host the Dixon Municipal Band for their Spring concert!

Check our website DixonTheatre.com for show times, ticket prices, and more information about all the shows coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre, or give our Box Office a call at 815-508-6324. We’ll see you at The Dixon.

For more information, please contact:

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com

Dixon Theatre logo