Upcoming Events in March at The Dixon Historic Theatre

March is a packed month for The Dixon, with something for everyone!
- March 6th opens the month with The Circus of Bubbles, a live circus act your kids will love and more bubbles than you’ve ever seen (especially on stage)!
- March 7th is a special performance of Revolución de Amor: Tribute to Mana. A fantastic tribute to one of Latin America’s greatest bands, RDA highlights Mana’s distinct mix of classic, modern, and traditional rock.
- March 13th bring our first ever Christian rock tour with Sanctus Real! Join us at The Dixon to hear hit songs like “Lead Me,” “Confidence,” and “My God is Still the Same.”
- March 14th is the first of many Local Band Nights at The Dixon, with headlining group Alborn finishing off an awesome night of local musicians and killer music!
- March 20th marks the return of Guys in Ties Improv to The Dixon stage. We’re happy to have GIT return to The Dixon for another hilarious night of jokes, comedy, and improv!
- March 21st will be a rock-fueled evening of blues, R&B, and gospel music with Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder! Nikki brings a unique sound and modern vibes to a classic genre filled with heart and soul.
- March 28th finally ends our busiest month so far in 2026—we are happy to continue to host the Dixon Municipal Band for their Spring concert!
Check our website DixonTheatre.com for show times, ticket prices, and more information about all the shows coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre, or give our Box Office a call at 815-508-6324. We’ll see you at The Dixon.
For more information, please contact:
The Dixon Theatre
114 S. Galena Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
Ph: (815) 508-6324