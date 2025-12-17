Wound Care Program Aids Healing Process and Educates Patients

A wound is the result of an injury to a person’s skin or to their underlying tissues or organs. It is very important for the wound to heal properly so further issues don’t develop. Proper wound care can prevent infection, speed up the healing process, and minimize scarring. Non-healing wounds can also result from surgical procedures, diabetes, bed sores, vascular disorders, and radiation procedures that are used to treat cancer. It is estimated that up to five million patients in the U.S. suffer from wounds that won’t heal, which can greatly disrupt their lives.

Wound care specialists are trained to assist patients with wound care management. At Morrison Community Hospital, Mona Summers-Virtue, RN, Certified Wound Care Nurse, specializes in educating patients about their individualized treatment plan and proper self-care. Wound care is needed when a patient has a new or a persistent wound that won’t heal on its own and doesn’t respond to traditional treatment. If you have a wound that has increased in pain, swelling, or tenderness, or the color or odor has changed, you should visit a wound care specialist.

Wounds heal differently for everyone, so the specialists at Morrison Community Hospital develop an individualized treatment plan for each patient. If a wound hasn’t healed after a month of conventional therapies, a patient will be referred to Ms. Summers-Virtue or to General Surgeon Dr. Ricky Maddox for further evaluation and treatment.

The Wound Care team at Morrison Community Hospital offers cutting-edge health care with a multi-disciplinary team approach that provides expertise and diverse clinical knowledge. They work together to improve each patient’s wound healing process, resulting in better health and improved quality of life. Patients will leave MCH with education about continuing proper care and treatment.

For more information about Morrison Community Hospital’s Wound Care Program, please contact:

Mona Summers-Virtue, Certified Wound Care Nurse

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-5590

www.morrisonhospital.com