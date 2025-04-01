Emerald Hill Golf Course is Now Open for Spring!

Emerald Hill Golf Course offers an entertaining experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner just starting out, you’ll find our course both challenging and enjoyable, set against a relaxing, picturesque backdrop.

Our meticulously maintained fairways and greens will test your accuracy and precision. Strategically placed water hazards add an extra layer of challenge to your game, requiring thoughtful play. Navigate our sand traps to hone your skills and improve your strategic approach to the course.

Our Pro Shop is your first stop before and after your round of golf. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are here to assist you with tee time reservations, golf club rentals, and memberships. We offer a selection of golf balls, hats, and accessories.

Enhance your skills at our top-notch practice facilities. Whether you’re working on your short game or driving skills, we have you covered. Perfect your precision and control on our practice greens or on our chipping and putting areas, or practice your swing and increase your distance with our self-service driving range.

After a long day on the course, unwind at the NEW Clubhouse Grill. Refresh with a cold alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Satisfy your hunger with our delicious snack options or enjoy a full meal. If the Clubhouse Grill is closed, don’t worry! The Pro Shop offers drinks and snacks to keep you energized as well.

Join us at Emerald Hill Golf Course for a day of fun, challenge, and relaxation at 16802 Prairieville Rd in Sterling. Visit us on Facebook or visit our website www.emeraldhillgolf.com . There, you can book tee times, contact us, or purchase a gift card.

We look forward to welcoming you, helping you improve your game, and having some fun out on the course or in the clubhouse.

For more information, please contact:

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)