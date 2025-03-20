Morrison Community Hospital Welcomes Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, Neurosurgeon

Morrison Community Hospital is thrilled to welcome Dr. Srinivasan Purighalla, MD, to its medical team. A highly skilled neurosurgeon with years of experience, Dr. Purighalla brings extensive expertise in diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the brain, spine, and nervous system. His arrival marks a significant expansion of the hospital’s ability to provide specialized care, offering patients access to advanced neurosurgical services close to home.

Dr. Purighalla’s expertise spans a wide range of neurological conditions. He specializes in treating disorders of the brain, and offers solutions for spinal disorders, including herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc disease. He also addresses peripheral nerve disorders and nerve compression syndromes that impact mobility and quality of life. Patients suffering from chronic pain due to back and neck issues will benefit from his advanced techniques and innovative approach to care.

One of the standout features of Dr. Purighalla’s practice is his focus on minimally invasive spine surgery. These advanced procedures reduce surgery times, hospital stays, and post-operative discomfort, allowing patients to recover faster and with less pain. His approach emphasizes personalized care, developing treatment plans tailored to each individual’s specific needs and goals. This commitment ensures that every patient receives comprehensive care designed to restore mobility and improve their overall quality of life.

With Dr. Purighalla now part of the MCH team, residents of Morrison and surrounding areas no longer need to travel far to access high-quality neurosurgical care. From the diagnosis of complex neurological conditions to effective treatments and long-term management, Dr. Purighalla is dedicated to providing compassionate and expert care to every patient.

If you or a loved one are dealing with brain, spine, or nervous system conditions, now is the time to take the first step toward relief. Schedule your consultation with Dr. Purighalla at Morrison Community Hospital and explore the treatment options that can help you return to a pain-free and fulfilling life.

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5590

www.morrisonhospital.com