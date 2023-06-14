Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center Renews Hope for Cancer Care in Sauk Valley Area

It’s time to “Renew Hope” by advancing local cancer care in the Sauk Valley area! A blessing to our cancer patients and their loved ones for 30+ years, Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center (NICTC) was started by CGH Medical Center, KSB Hospital, and the community’s strong commitment of over a million dollars to build and equip NICTC in 1988.

Our mission is simple, yet critical - bring the latest advanced cancer treatment to the Sauk Valley. A cancer diagnosis is difficult, heartbreaking, and life-changing. But hope is sparked in all our hearts knowing advanced treatment is right here at NICTC. Our campaign will let us offer the latest in advanced radiation technology, delivered in a welcoming, comfortable, and friendly environment. Today, we renew that commitment with our “Renewing Hope for Tomorrow” campaign.

Since 1989, The Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center has provided radiation cancer treatment for patients located in the Sterling/Rock Falls/Dixon and surrounding areas, and is now led by Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Saleh Hatoum. Over a million dollars was raised to build and equip NICTC in 1988. The biggest benefit of the center has been that patients who are diagnosed with cancer and are prescribed radiation treatment do not have to travel to Rockford, Peoria, Chicago, or the Quad Cities for their treatment. This close proximity to area residents has helped reduce patient stress that surfaces as a result of frequent travel. Patients oftentimes have to endure radiation treatment five days in a row. Construction will kick off once a financial goal set by the board is raised.

Goal: Raise $3 million over a multiple year campaign (2023 – 2025). The center is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

If you would like find out more, call 815-284-1111 or visit www.nicancer.com . NICTC is located at 327 IL-2, Dixon, IL 61021.