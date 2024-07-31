Beyond Trim: The pros and cons of smoothies

Smoothies are a popular choice for meals and snacks. They can be made with many different varieties of fruits, vegetables and liquids so there is a flavor profile to suit anyone’s taste.

Some people find them a more palatable way to increase their fruit and vegetable intake, and since they are generally blended and served in a cup to be consumed with a straw, they make a handy portable meal option. They’re also an option for people who have a difficult time chewing or otherwise need to be on a liquid diet.

But there is a downside to smoothies. If you’re not careful with the ingredients they can be very calorie dense. And calories in liquid form can be problematic. Liquids don’t tend to satisfy us like solid foods, meaning that you may find yourself feeling hungry again in a shorter time compared to eating a meal of solid food. Also, since your body digests liquids faster than solid foods it can pose a problem for people with blood sugar control issues.

Other issues have to do with the digestive process. Carbohydrate digestion begins in the mouth, where enzymes in your saliva start to break down the food. Since smoothies don’t require chewing, they tend to bypass that step in the process. Also, blending the fruits and vegetables breaks them down to the point where they are mostly digested in the upper intestine and don’t reach the large intestine where fiber affects your hunger and fullness mechanisms and feeds and maintains a healthy gut lining.

I’m not saying you should never consume smoothies, but you may want to reserve them for occasional use.

There are ways to improve the nutrition and digestive issues that accompany smoothies. One way is to make sure that you include a protein source like milk or yogurt. Protein is more slowly digested so when you combine it with the other ingredients it can make the smoothie more satisfying. If you have blood sugar issues, limit the fruit content to one serving and don’t use juice for the liquid. You could also try a smoothie “bowl” that uses a smoothie mixture as a base topped with granola, whole berries, nuts or seeds. This makes you slow down and chew so you will digest more slowly.

Making your own smoothies with fresh, whole ingredients is best. If you are purchasing a commercially prepared smoothie, make sure to read the ingredients carefully. You may find that they contain very little actual fruits or vegetables, too much added sugar, and/or artificial flavors and preservatives.