Ogle County coroner: Lindenwood woman died Friday in collision with semi

OREGON – An 83-year-old woman was identified Monday as the person who was killed Friday morning in a collision east of Roregon involving a semi and two passenger vehicles.
Helen Adams died of blunt force trauma at the scene, Ogle County Coroner Lou Finch confirmed.
According to the Ogle County sheriff, Adams’ car was southbound, crossing the intersection of state routes 64 and 251 around 10 a.m. when it was hit by a westbound semitractor-trailer that failed to stop at the four-way stop sign.
The semi, driven by James P. Bennett, 39, of Neponset, pushed Adams’ car into the eastbound lane, where it struck an eastbound SUV driven by Paul R. Holland, 74, of Oregon.
Bennett was taken to Rochelle Hospital with minor injuries. Holland was not injured, according to the sheriff’s release.
Bennett was cited for failure to stop. The investigation continues.
Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle is handling Adams’ arrangements.