CGH recognizes DAISY Award winner Elizabeth Reed

STERLING – Elizabeth Reed, a registered nurse in the CGH Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Center, was recently recognized as a recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.

An international program, the award is presented to nurses around the world who go above and beyond for their patients and demonstrate extraordinary compassionate care.

Stephanie Waller, RN, Digestive Health Center, and DAISY Award Coordinator, read the nomination as the award was presented:

“My daughter had her wisdom teeth removed recently. Elizabeth took care of her during surgery and then provided fantastic discharge care. She was calm and caring, and she went over all the instructions carefully and made sure that we understood what to expect and what to do if the unexpected occurs. I am a nurse and others in health care often assume that I don’t need as much assistance with my children’s care - Elizabeth did not make this assumption and really put me at ease with the care I needed to provide to my daughter at home. What really stood out to me - and what made Elizabeth’s care extra exceptional - was the follow-up on day two. She went out of her way to accommodate our family so that my daughter could return to school one day earlier and not miss her math test. She not only provided excellent nursing care but went above and beyond to do all the behind-the-scenes actions that made the difference in my daughter’s recovery and return to normal. I am so grateful for Elizabeth’s care and attention to detail. She is a true example of outstanding nursing care at CGH.”

The DAISY Award - an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System” - was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.

The DAISY Award continues to recognize and celebrate the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and their families every day.

Other CGH nurses nominated by our patients for the second quarter DAISY award included: Sherri Bellini, Judy Coppotelli, Emily Crossley, Nathan Delgado, Katie Dempsey, Karl Drucklieb, Alex Escalante, Susan Helms, Holly Hilty, Donna Hines, Sandy Hobbs, Emma Krull, Shelly Lewis, Raquel Lily, Ashlee McKean, and Adrienne Obryant.

To submit a nomination for extraordinary nursing care that you or a family member have received at CGH Medical Center, visit www.cghmc.com/daisy.