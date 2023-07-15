Whiteside County 4H fair

Linnea Thorngren, riding Afterfire AC, works on her form Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Whitside County 4H fair. Friday saw the horse and pony show, the rabbit show and the poultry show just to name a few events. Other events will start at 9 am on Saturday at the fairgrounds in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)