Two Dixon High School cheerleaders will be part of Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

DIXON – Two Dixon High School cheerleaders – one tapped as a “top banana” during her camp evaluation and the other recognized for her leadership skills – will be participating in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Grace Gates and Bree Covell have been selected by the Universal Cheer Association to be part of the festivities, which commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Gates and Covell are members of the senior class and captains on their high school cheer team. They will become part of a contingent of Varsity Spirit All-American cheerleaders that will perform before the parade’s opening ceremony.
Then they will march in the parade, which is attended by thousands along the streets of Waikiki Beach. The parade’s theme is “Remembering The Past and Celebrating Our Future.”
Parade organizers say they wants to honor U.S. veterans and their families while recognizing that once-bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.
The pair earned spots on the Varsity Spirit team when they attended a Universal Cheer Association camp held from July 18 to 20 in Dixon. During camp, they had an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in cheerleading and dance.
Covell – the aforementioned “top banana” in her camp’s group – said being a part of association events is important for her. She also credits her high school coaches with preparing her.
“Growing up, I had a family friend who introduced me to cheer and the UCA camps, because she participated in one,” Covell said. “Ever since then it has been the highlight of my high school cheer career.”
Gates said the chance to take part in a parade that honors veterans had great meaning for her. It’s also a chance to cheer beside the nation’s best.
“I am excited to be chosen for the opportunity to perform with many talented cheerleaders from all over the nation,” Gates said. “Our team has worked really hard this year under the direction of our great coaches.”
UCA says about 12% of cheerleaders and dancers who attend their camps earn the opportunity to participate in national-level events such as the Pearl Harbor parade. In addition to conducting national and regional competitions, the UCA selects cheerleaders to perform the London New Year’s Day parade, the Philadelphia Thanksgiving parade and the Citrus Bowl pregame ceremonies.
Gates and Covell are scheduled to arrive in Hawaii on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday they will tour the USS Arizona Memorial Visitor Center and the USS Missouri, spend some time at Waikiki Beach and have their first rehearsals with the other cheerleaders.
The parade will be Wednesday evening and all participants will be treated to a picnic dinner afterward. On Thursday, the cheerleaders can take part in excursions to a luau, shopping or hiking.
The Varsity Spirit All-American program has been providing cheerleading camp standouts opportunities to perform in national events for more than 30 years.