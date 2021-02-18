Dixon School District receives approval for rapid on-site testing

DIXON – The Dixon School District will begin rapid onsite COVID-19 testing Monday after receiving approval from the state.

The rapid testing is meant to confirm positive cases for those with symptoms within 15 minutes.

“Our trained school nurses will administer a COVID test on school grounds, then get results in less than 15 minutes,” the district said in a letter to parents. “This will significantly assist us in keeping students and staff in the classroom.”

Parents must consent for the rapid testing by registering through their Lumen Parent Portal account, and it’s not required for students to take a test.

Students would only be tested if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and parents would be notified beforehand.

Tests are via nasal swab less than one inch into the nose.

Symptomatic children who don’t have permission for testing will be quarantined based on IDPH guidelines until a negative test is received.

Sterling Public Schools began using rapid testing in November.