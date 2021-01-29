Elkay plant in Lanark hiring up to 50 new employees

LANARK – Elkay Manufacturing Co. is planning to add up to 50 jobs at its Lanark facility.

The company produces sinks, faucets, water coolers and drinking fountains.

Increased demand for the company’s Smartwell Water Deliver System, as well as the ezH2O Water Bottle Filling Stations, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is the main reason for the expansion.

“We’ve seen an exponential increase in demand for our hands-free products,” said Kraig Kniss, Vice President of Operations for Elkay’s plumbing business. “Where previously convenience, taste and sustainability were among the leading drivers of demand for these products, the recent pandemic has led building managers across the nation and around the world to re-examine how they are meeting the need to provide access to drinking water in their public places.”

Two refrigerated assembly lines and one bottle filler tower assembly line will be added. They are expected to be fully staffed and operational by May.

An automated CNC/Laser for sheet metal fabrication is also planned. It is expected to be up and running later this month. Additional hires are also expected to be made at Elkay’s Savanna manufacturing plant and a distribution center in Freeport.

On Dec. 15, the Savanna plant produced its 7 millionth water cooler.

“I am extremely proud of every team member,” Regional Plant Manager Joe Lentini said. “The demand for our products has been three times our anticipated amount and the teams’ overall effort, ability to adapt and find ways to improve has been world class.”

More info:

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Where: 105 North Rochester Street, Lanark

Phone: 815-493-8850