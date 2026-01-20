Hilty is Sterling High School student of the month

Ian Hilty, a senior, is a Sterling High School student of the month for December.

He is the son of Andrea and Timothy Hilty and has three siblings: Ireen, Tristan and Adlai.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find anatomy and physiology with Mrs. Schlemmer very engaging. I enjoy learning about how the body functions on a deeper level. Mrs.Schlemmer is also a very informative and interesting teacher to learn from. She personally makes learning easier and prepares you well to master the material.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school I am attending Bethel University in Saint Paul, Minnesota. There I plan to study pre-physical therapy in their applied health sciences department. I will also play soccer for the Bethel Royals. As far as travel, I hope to study abroad for my time at Bethel, preferably somewhere in Europe.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurricular activities I participate in is Sterling High School soccer. I also loved being part of the Madrigals this last season. I love serving at my home church. I help out in child care and audio/visual during the service.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: I’ve had so many memorable and formative moments throughout my time in high school so I can’t say one memory was better than the other. Saying that, I really appreciated the trip I took to Chicago with a few classmates and an administrator. We went to get aptitude tests done and learn more about our strengths. The experience made it evident that school is invested in its students and cares about their future. I loved the interactions we had during the trip and eating in an underground restaurant. Very cool indeed.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is that I will learn and grow as an individual. I know God is working in my life and he has a purpose for me. I hope to make a positive impact in the lives of the people I come in contact with. I trust every day that I am not alone on my journey as a young man; God is there for me along with so many that have supported me up to this point.