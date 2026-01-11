Shaw Local

Southern New Hampshire University announces fall 2025 president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the fall 2025 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

Prophetstown: Hailey Smith

Morrison: Rachael Bennett

Fulton: Jordan James

Fenton: Hailie Asher

Rock Falls: Allyson Howard, Melissa Adams

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

