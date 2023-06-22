More motions to limit text messages heard in Stillman Valley man’s alleged double-murder case

OREGON – An Ogle County judge heard more arguments Thursday from defense attorneys for a Stillman Valley man charged with killing his ex-wife and their 3-year-old son in 2016.

Duane Meyer, 41, of Stillman Valley, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death in connection with the Oct. 19, 2016, Byron house fire in which Margaret “Maggie” (Rosko) Meyer, 31, was found dead and their son, Amos Meyer, died.

During the June 15 hearing, defense attorney Christopher DeRango, of Rockford, again asked Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe to keep some information gathered by the prosecution from being presented to a jury, arguing it was “irrelevant” or would be “prejudicial” to his client.

In January, DeRango entered 21 motions in limine and asked that they be sealed before debate in open court.

Motions in limine, when attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence from being presented to a jury, commonly are argued before a trial begins, allowing evidentiary questions to be decided by the judge.

DeRango and his co-counsel, Patrick Moore, presented their exclusion arguments while Assistant Ogle County State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten made counter arguments.

Some of the motions made pertain to crime scene photos, autopsy photos, internet searches, cellphone photos, and text messages between Meyer and others, as well as comments made to police officers during the investigation.

During a May motion hearing, DeRango argued that some comments made to police were hearsay and not admissible. He characterized some as “dubious” and “prejudicial” to his client and said some were taken out of context and should not be allowed as evidence.

Leisten argued that the evidence was relevant and, based on case law, should be allowed.

Roe took all the arguments under advisement and said he would rule on the motions at Meyer’s next hearing, which is set for 1:30 p.m. on July 14.

He granted DeRango’s request that all the motions remain sealed.

Maggie Meyer, a teacher at the Chana Education Center, filed for divorce in 2014 and it was finalized in September 2016, court records show.

The May 4 hearing was one of several since the murder charges were filed in October 2019.

In November 2022, Roe ruled that Duane Meyer’s cellphone records would be allowed at trial.

Meyer remains in the Ogle County Correctional Center on a $10 million bond.